Morning Bid: Jitters Grow Over Frothy Valuations

With one eye on Tuesday's U.S. local elections, stocks have been knocked back sharply from Monday's heady highs — partly on Palantir's 6% earnings-day drop and ahead of Wednesday's Supreme Court hearings on the legality of some U.S. import tariffs.

Despite a headline beat and decent revenue forecast, the poor reaction to the update from AI and data analytics darling Palantir — whose stock has more than doubled this year on AI excitement and government and business demand — tapped a nerve in markets about excessive valuations and the increasingly high bar required to impress.

Even the suggestion of slowing revenue growth can be jarring for a stock trading at a whopping 12-month-forward price-to-earnings ratio of 246 — many times even that of AI behemoth Nvidia's 33 times.

What's more, chief executives of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs cautioned that global equity markets could be heading towards a correction.

With Fed officials turning equivocal about another rate cut this year even as U.S. manufacturing activity remained in contractionary territory last month, Fed lending data showed business loan demand from large and mid-sized firms strengthened by the most in about three years in the third quarter — questioning the case for more rate cuts.

That added to earnings and valuation jitters to sweep across world markets.

Wall Street index futures were down more than 1% ahead of Tuesday's open and global bourses were in the red too. AMD, Super Micro, Amgen and Pfizer top today's diary.

Perhaps also partly related to Palantir, crypto tokens were also hit by the 'risk off' tone and Bitcoin skidded to its lowest in more than four months.

Hit by the stock swoon and Monday's ISM survey, Treasury yields retreated — but the dollar was knocked about in different directions.

Japan's yen jumped sharply after the country's new finance minister Satsuki Katayama warned against excessive yen weakness and said the government was monitoring the situation with "a high level of urgency."

But Britain's pound slid to its lowest in more than six months on the dollar as an unusual pre-budget speech by UK finance minister Rachel Reeves trailed tighter fiscal policy and higher taxes later this month, encouraging bets on offsetting interest rate cuts from the Bank of England — which meets this week.

The Australian dollar fell after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate steady as expected and cautioned about further easing.

Tuesday's sudden bout of market doubts and burst of volatility, which have lifted the VIX gauge back above long-term averages around 20, came after another effervescent day of dealmaking and AI investment spending on Wall Street on Monday.

Amazon's shares jumped 4% after it announced a $38 billion deal with OpenAI to allow the ChatGPT maker to run and scale its AI workloads on Amazon Web Services' cloud infrastructure.

And Kimberly-Clark shares slid 15% after the consumer goods firm moved to buy Tylenol-maker Kenvue for more than $40 billion. Kenvue jumped 12%.

Worldwide mergers and acquisitions totaled $3.5 trillion during the first ten months of 2025 — a 38% increase from year-ago levels and the second-biggest year-to-date tally on record, according to LSEG data. It was the most active October since 2016.

TODAY'S MARKET MINUTE

* British finance minister Rachel Reeves paved the way for broad tax rises to avoid a return to "austerity" on Tuesday, framing her second annual budget as one of "hard choices" to protect public spending while reducing Britain's debt.

* China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sought to expand mutual investment with Russia and affirmed Beijing's commitment to advance ties despite "turbulent" external conditions, Chinese state media reported.

* Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it would vote against ratifying Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposed compensation package, containing shares worth up to $1 trillion, at an annual general meeting this week.

* Doubts appear to be growing about the potential returns the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants can hope to generate from their astronomical AI expenditures, writes ROI markets columnist Jamie McGeever.

* Asia's imports of LNG fell in October from the same month a year earlier, as top buyer China extended a run of weakness that has stretched for a year. Read the latest analysis from ROI Asia commodities columnist Clyde Russell.

CHART OF THE DAY

U.S. manufacturing contracted for an eighth straight month in October as new orders remained subdued, and suppliers were taking longer to deliver materials to factories against the backdrop of tariffs on imported goods.

Still, the PMI remained above 42.3, a level that the ISM said over time was consistent with an expansion of the overall economy, and the survey's prices paid measure eased to a still-high 58.0 from 61.9 in the prior month.

TODAY'S EVENTS TO WATCH

* U.S. Canada Sept trade balance (8:30 AM EDT)

* Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman speaks; Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden speaks

* U.S. corporate earnings: AMD, Super Micro, Amgen, Pfizer, Uber, Spotify, Marriott, Apollo, Global Payments, Marathon, Mosaic, Assurant, Archer-Daniels-Midland, AIG, Arista Networks, Live Nation, Aflac, Match, Yum! Brands, Skyworks, Gartner, Waters, Jack Henry, Corteva, Eversource, International Flavors & Fragrances, Axon, Ball, Stanley Black & Decker, Eaton, Henry Schein, Exelon, Martin Marietta, Zoetis