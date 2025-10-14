Wall Street Futures Dip as US-China Tensions Weigh

U.S. stock index futures dipped Tuesday following a partial recovery in the previous session, as renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade war soured risk sentiment.

The U.S. and China on Tuesday began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, reviving trade tensions.

President Donald Trump's conciliatory tone on trade tensions with China and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments that the U.S.-China meet later this month remained on track helped the main U.S. indexes end sharply higher in the previous session.

Wall Street tumbled on Friday after Trump threatened to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods over Beijing's rare earths export controls.

Apart from the growing trade concerns between the world's two largest economies, investor focus will also be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the NABE annual meeting for further insight into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path.

At 7:23 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis were down 277 points, or 0.60%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 66.50 points, or 0.99%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 324 points, or 1.30%.

Also in focus will be the earnings season which will help investors assess impacts of tariffs on Wall Street's largest companies.

Some major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are set to release quarterly results on the day.

Their earnings reports will provide fresh clues on the economy at a time when major official data releases remain delayed due to an ongoing government shutdown.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 companies' third-quarter earnings to grow 8.8% from a year ago, according to LSEG data.

The AI-driven momentum and optimism around U.S. rate cuts have helped markets in recent months. AI-related tech stocks were the biggest winners in Monday's rebound.

Broadcom lost 1.9% in premarket trading after surging almost 10% on Monday when it partnered with OpenAI to produce the startup's first in-house artificial intelligence processors.

Among other moves, shares of U.S. rare earth miners rose premarket, adding to their sharp gains in the previous session. Analysts expect the U.S. to ramp up efforts towards reducing reliance on China.

Critical Metals rose 35.9%, USA Rare Earth gained 12.3% and MP Materials advanced 8.7%.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell. Alibaba Group , JD.com and PDD Holdings declined 3.6%, 1.1%, and 2.5%, respectively.