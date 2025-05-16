Wall Street Builds on Strong Weekly Showing

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Friday, building on this week's gains fueled by a U.S.-China tariff truce and tamer inflation data, while a vote on President Donald Trump's sweeping tax legislation was also in focus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.4 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 42,356.2. The S&P 500 rose 12.2 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 5,929.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 39.2 points, or 0.21%, to 19,151.541 at the opening bell.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington had warned a vote on the tax legislation, planned for Friday, could be delayed due to opposition to the measure.

All three main indexes were on pace for robust weekly gains. Stocks rallied on Monday and Tuesday after the United States and China hit pause for 90 days on their fierce tariff dispute.

These initial gains saw the S&P 500 turn positive on a year-to-date basis for the first time since late February, though it still remains about 4% away from its all-time highs.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for May, measured by the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, will be released.

Earlier this week, data had showed U.S. retail sales growth slowed sharply in April and consumer prices had rebounded moderately for the same period.

Focus would also be on comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, with at least two officials including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin slated to speak throughout the day.

Most megacap and growth stocks swung higher in premarket trading, with Tesla leading gains at a 1.3% rise.

Vistra jumped 5.4% after the utility said it would acquire seven natural gas generation facilities, with a combined capacity of nearly 2,600 megawatt, from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion.

Estee Lauder advanced 5.2% after Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management bought shares in the cosmetics company.

Shares of UnitedHealth rose 3.6% after a near 11% drop in the last session, when shares were rocked after a report the U.S. Department of Justice had begun a criminal investigation into the insurer.

Applied Materials slipped 6.1% after the chipmaking equipment maker missed estimates for second-quarter revenue.

Take-Two Interactive shed 4.2% after the videogame publisher forecast fiscal 2026 bookings below revised Wall Street expectations.