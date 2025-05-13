Stock Futures Pull Back as Trade Truce Rally Fades

U.S. stock index futures were down Tuesday, pulling back after a sharp rally fueled by a U.S.-China trade truce, as investors turned their focus to a key U.S. inflation reading that could shape the outlook for monetary policy.

April consumer price inflation (CPI) is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 0.3% monthly rise and an annual rate holding steady at 2.4%.

"Today's inflation data is highly anticipated, as higher figures could further diminish the outlook for additional rate cuts — potentially leading to no cuts at all by 2025," said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Traders currently see at least two 25-basis-point rate reduction by the year-end, with the first cut expected in September, according to data compiled by LSEG.

A number of Federal Reserve officials are slated to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

All three main U.S. indexes closed sharply higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 notching its highest closing level since March 5, as a relief rally ensued after the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily slash harsh reciprocal tariffs and cooperate to avoid rupturing the global economy.

The U.S. will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports to 30% from 145% for the next three months, while Chinese duties on U.S. imports will fall to 10% from 125%.

A White House executive order said that the U.S. will cut the low value "de minimis" tariff on China shipments.

Following the tariff truce, Goldman Sachs became the first major brokerage to lower its probability of a U.S. recession.

All three major indexes have recouped their losses since April 2 - dubbed "Liberation Day" - when U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on almost all trading partners.

A 90-day pause announced on April 9 for countries other than China, along with solid earnings reports and a limited U.S.-UK trade agreement last week, have helped the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq regain lost ground.

Still, the S&P 500 remains nearly 5% below its February record high.

At 6:27 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis were down 43 points, or 0.10%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 73.75 points, or 0.35%.

Most megacap and growth stocks inched lower after rallying in the previous session, with Tesla and Nvidia down about 1% each in premarket trading.

Among the early movers were crypto exchange operator Coinbase Global, which jumped 9.3% after being slated to join the S&P 500 on May 19.

The earnings season is winding down, and more than 90% of S&P 500 companies have reported, while results from retail giant Walmart are due later this week.

Investors now await cues of a potential trade deal from Trump's four-day visit to the Gulf region, with the president arriving in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.