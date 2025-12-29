WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stocks | technology | santa | claus | rally

Futures Inch Lower After Last Week's Rally

Futures Inch Lower After Last Week's Rally
Specialist Glenn Carell, left, and trader Robert Charmak work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Dec. 11, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Monday, 29 December 2025 08:17 AM EST

U.S. stock index futures slipped Monday, kicking off the final holiday-shortened trading week of the year on a lower note, after the S&P 500 and the Dow had closed at record highs last week.

The record highs in the benchmark S&P ‍500 and the blue-chip Dow had investors hoping for a "Santa Claus rally," a seasonal phenomenon ‍where the S&P 500 posts gains in the last five trading days of the year and the first two in January, according to Stock Trader's Almanac.

Wall ⁠Street's main indexes closed flat on Friday, but are set for gains in December - a month considered traditionally strong for U.S. equities — on the back of a rally in technology stocks after ​an upbeat forecast from Micron Technology earlier in the month.

Mild inflation and jobs reports for November, and expectations of a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve under a new chair, kept hopes alive for further interest rate cuts next ‍year, adding to the risk-on mode this month.

On Monday, most tech and AI-linked stocks edged lower ⁠in premarket trading, with Nvidia down 1.1% and Oracle off 1.6%. Tesla was 1.4% lower after hitting a record high last week.

At 8:16 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis were down 45 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 17 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 107.50 points, or 0.42%.

U.S.-listed shares of precious ⁠metal miners also moved lower as prices of ​gold and silver retreated after ⁠back-to-back record highs last week.

Newmont was down 2.1%, Hecla Mining fell 3.5% and Barrick Mining was off 2%.

On the macro front, minutes from the ‍Fed's previous meeting and a weekly reading of jobless claims will be on the radar in an otherwise data-light week.

The S&P 500 ‌has added about 17% so far this year, as the frenzy to capitalize on artificial intelligence helped the U.S. benchmark overtake Europe's STOXX 600, despite having investors diversify away from U.S. stocks earlier in the ⁠year.

Markets will ​also be on the lookout ‍for a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were "getting a lot closer, maybe very close" ‍to an agreement to end the war.

Among other stocks, DigitalBridge soared 34% after Bloomberg News reported Japan's SoftBank was in advanced talks to acquire the digital infrastructure firm.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures slipped Monday, kicking off the final holiday-shortened trading week of the year on a lower note, after the S&P 500 and the Dow had closed at record highs last week.
stocks, technology, santa, claus, rally
396
2025-17-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 08:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved