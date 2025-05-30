Stocks Give Back Some of Their Recent Gains

Wall Street is giving back some of its gains from the week following a mixed set of profit reports from Gap, Ulta Beauty and other companies navigating the challenges created by President Donald Trump’s on-and-off tariffs.

The S&P 500 was down 0.44% in early trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down by 39.16 points, or 0.09%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.85% as of 10 a.m. EST.

Gap slumped after saying tariffs on imports from China and other countries could add up to $300 million to its costs this fiscal year. Wall Street has been preoccuppied with questions about what will happen with Trump’s tariffs.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet were largely stagnant ahead of closing arguments in a legal proceeding that will determine the changes imposed upon the company after being declared an illegal monopoly by a federal judge last year.

A key inflation report from the Commerce Department Friday morning showed that consumer prices rose just 2.1% in April compared with a year earlier, down from 2.3% in March and the lowest since September.

The Fed has left its benchmark borrowing rate steady at its last three meetings, in part due to uncertainty about how tariffs will impact prices.

Investors will be paying close attention as three Fed members are scheduled to make public comments on Friday.

Markets were boosted this week after the U.S. Court of International Trade said that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump cited for ordering massive increases in taxes on imports from around the world does not authorize the use of tariffs.

The ruling initially raised hopes that Trump would not be able to drive the economy into a recession with his tariffs, which had threatened to grind down global trade and raise prices for consumers already sick of high inflation.

But the tariffs remain in place for now while the White House appeals the ruling, and the ultimate outcome is still uncertain.

Earlier this week, The court’s ruling also affects only some of Trump’s tariffs, not those on foreign steel, aluminum and autos, which were invoked under a different law.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday allowed the president to temporarily continue collecting the tariffs under the emergency powers law while he appeals the trade court’s decision.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude dipped 7 cents to $60.87 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 10 cents to $63.25 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 143.68 Japanese yen from 144.12 yen. The euro cost $1.1344, down from $1.1367.