S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher; Dow Falls on IBM

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher Thursday as investors assessed tech earnings and monitored trade negotiations, while losses in shares of IBM, Honeywell and UnitedHealth weighed on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.9 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 44776.41. The S&P 500 rose 9.7 points, or 0.15%, to 6368.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.30%, to 21083.818.

Google-parent Alphabet raised its capital spending plans for the year to about $85 billion and predicted a further increase next year, shrugging off uncertainties from U.S. trade policy. Its shares rose 3.5% premarket.

Electric carmaker Tesla, however, painted a gloomy picture, with CEO Elon Musk warning that reduced government support for EV makers could lead to a "few rough quarters" for the company. Its stock dropped 5%.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged to fresh records as reports of an imminent trade deal between the European Union and the U.S. boosted risk sentiment. Diplomats said the deal would result in 15% import tariffs on the bloc.

Additionally, President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal with Japan has also aided investor sentiment this week. The pact includes slashing tariffs on goods from the Asian country to 15%.

With the August 1 deadline just a week away, investors expect a flurry of more trade negotiations, given that China and South Korea are also seeking deals to avoid Trump's hefty duties.

Amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve, the president will visit the central bank later in the day. Trump has been persistently attacking Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting rates and mused publicly about firing him.

The central bank holds its monetary policy meeting next week, with markets widely expecting policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged. Traders see a 62.2% likelihood of a cut in September, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Later in the day, investors will parse weekly jobless claims and S&P Global's flash PMI data to examine the health of the economy amid tariff uncertainties.

Among other earnings-related moves, IBM slid 5.25% as its second-quarter earnings failed to impress investors, especially due to its lower-than-expected sales in its mainstay software segment.

Shares of ServiceNow jumped 7.1% after the software firm raised its annual subscription revenue forecast.