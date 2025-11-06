Wall Street Futures Subdued as Qualcomm Dips

U.S. stock index futures were muted Thursday, as a drop in Qualcomm's shares added to concerns about stretched valuations in technology stocks, while mixed economic data fueled uncertainty about the U.S. economy.

Qualcomm dipped 2.8% after the chip designer warned of a possible loss of business next year from its key customer, Samsung, but forecast quarterly sales and profit above market expectations.

U.S. stocks sold off sharply on Tuesday after warnings of a market pullback from Wall Street executives sparked a plunge in AI-linked stocks that have powered equities to record highs this year.

Some positive earnings reports and better-than-expected economic data, however, steadied markets on Wednesday.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 12 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 4.50 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.03%

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history has led to investors and the Federal Reserve flying blind ahead of the next rate decision and to rely on private sector indicators.

In contrast to Wednesday's ADP report that showed a rebound in private U.S. jobs last month, global outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas said on Thursday U.S.-based employers cut more than 150,000 jobs in October, marking the biggest reduction for the month in more than 20 years.

Traders are now pricing in a 67% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, lower than 72% a week earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

With a slew of Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak later in the day, traders will closely parse commentary for hints on the monetary policy path.

EARNINGS CHUG ON

The third-quarter earnings season continued in full steam, with 83% of the 379 S&P 500 companies that reported through Wednesday topping analysts' earnings estimates, as per data compiled by LSEG. Typically, 67% of S&P 500 companies beat estimates.

Notable earnings for the day include Warner Bros Discovery , Datadog, Moderna and Block.

DoorDash shares slumped 10.1% after the delivery firm reported third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations on rising expenses.

Cosmetics-maker Elf Beauty forecast annual sales and profit below expectations, sending its shares down 25.4%.

Snap rose 20.8% after the social media firm beat third-quarter revenue estimates and announced a partnership with Perplexity AI.

In other moves, Marvell Technology gained 11.9% after Bloomberg News reported SoftBank explored a potential takeover of company.