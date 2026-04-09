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Tags: stocks | pce | inflation | 2.8 percent

Wall Street Futures Flat as PCE Shows Inflation at 2.8%

Wall Street Futures Flat as PCE Shows Inflation at 2.8%
(AP)

Thursday, 09 April 2026 08:45 AM EDT

U.S. stock index futures were little changed Thursday as investors assessed an in-line inflation reading and its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — rose 2.8% in February on an annual basis, in line with estimates, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 3% on an annual basis, also in line with estimates.

A separate report showed the U.S. economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter, compared with estimated growth of 0.7%.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 177 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 19 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 46.75 points, or 0.19%.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. stock index futures were little changed Thursday as investors assessed an in-line inflation reading and its impact on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.
stocks, pce, inflation, 2.8 percent
130
2026-45-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 08:45 AM
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