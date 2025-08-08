Nasdaq Clinches Record-Closing High

U.S. stocks ended higher and Nasdaq scored a record closing high for the second straight day Friday as technology-related shares, including Apple, gained amid optimism about expectations for rate cuts this year.

The three major indexes also registered gains for the week.

Apple shares climbed, extending recent gains. Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in the U.S., bringing its total commitment to $600 billion over the next four years.

The S&P 500 technology index also rose.

Also helping the S&P 500, shares of Gilead Sciences rose after it raised its full-year financial outlook. With results in now from more than 450 of S&P 500 companies, estimated earnings growth for the second quarter was at 13.2% on Friday, up from 5.8% on July 1, according to LSEG.

Recent weaker economic data has underpinned expectations for rate cuts, while investors are evaluating Trump's interim pick for a Federal Reserve governor.

The president late in Thursday's session nominated Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran to a short-term board seat following Adriana Kugler's abrupt exit last week, as he narrowed his shortlist to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15.

Miran, who is often aligned with Trump, has previously suggested Powell was "too late" in lowering rates.

Traders now peg about a 90% chance of the first rate cut hitting next month, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool, with futures pointing to at least two cuts by year-end.

"There are certainly investors who think if the Fed is going to cut rates then the overarching theme is, don't fight the Fed on lower rates," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"The other side of the equation has really been the tariffs, and how the tariffs turn out remains uncertain. They are still being negotiated, and I don't think too many people want to be short knowing there could be quick reversals on any of the tariff decisions that now seem problematic."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 49.75 points, or 0.78%, to end at 6,389.75 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.72 points, or 0.98%, to 21,451.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.69 points, or 0.50%, to 44,188.33.

Trump's higher tariffs on imports from dozens of countries kicked in this week.

Investors also monitored U.S.-India trade relations as New Delhi shelved fresh U.S. arms and aircraft purchases, according to three Indian officials, after Trump hiked tariffs on Indian exports to 50% this week.

Shares of Expedia rose after the company raised its annual forecast for gross bookings and revenue growth.