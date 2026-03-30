WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stocks | middle | east | talks | trump

Futures Rise After Trump Calls Iran Talks Productive

Futures Rise After Trump Calls Iran Talks Productive
A sales trader looks at his monitors inside the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell, March 26, 2026. (Anthony Behar/AP)

By    |   Monday, 30 March 2026 08:03 AM EDT

U.S. stock futures moved higher Monday as President Donald Trump signaled potential progress in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, boosting investor sentiment despite continued volatility in energy markets, CNBC reports.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 0.6%, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures posting similar gains.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.” He added that “great progress has been made,” suggesting a possible path toward de-escalation.

However, the president also issued a stark warning if talks break down. He wrote that if an agreement is not reached quickly and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the U.S. would respond by “blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”

In a follow-up message, Trump reiterated both the progress and the threat, stating:

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached … and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating” key infrastructure.

The president added the move would come “in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror.’”

The comments come after Trump said Tehran had accepted much of a proposed U.S. framework to end the war, including allowing additional oil shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Despite hopes for progress, oil prices climbed to start the week, with Brent crude rising above $115 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate topping $101.

Markets are coming off a difficult stretch, with major indexes posting multiple weekly losses as the conflict enters its fifth week and uncertainty over economic fallout continues to weigh on investors.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock futures moved higher Monday as President Donald Trump signaled potential progress in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, boosting investor sentiment despite continued volatility in energy markets, CNBC reports.
stocks, middle, east, talks, trump
337
2026-03-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved