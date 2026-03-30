Futures Rise After Trump Calls Iran Talks Productive

U.S. stock futures moved higher Monday as President Donald Trump signaled potential progress in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, boosting investor sentiment despite continued volatility in energy markets, CNBC reports.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 0.6%, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures posting similar gains.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.” He added that “great progress has been made,” suggesting a possible path toward de-escalation.

However, the president also issued a stark warning if talks break down. He wrote that if an agreement is not reached quickly and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the U.S. would respond by “blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”

In a follow-up message, Trump reiterated both the progress and the threat, stating:

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached … and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating” key infrastructure.

The president added the move would come “in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror.’”

The comments come after Trump said Tehran had accepted much of a proposed U.S. framework to end the war, including allowing additional oil shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Despite hopes for progress, oil prices climbed to start the week, with Brent crude rising above $115 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate topping $101.

Markets are coming off a difficult stretch, with major indexes posting multiple weekly losses as the conflict enters its fifth week and uncertainty over economic fallout continues to weigh on investors.