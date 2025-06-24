WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stocks | iran | israel | ceasefire | defense | energy | oil

Stocks Open Higher on Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Stocks Open Higher on Israel-Iran Ceasefire
Trader Drew Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 23, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 09:46 AM EDT

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calming investor nerves after the 12-day conflict hurt global risk assets and fanned inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.3 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 42,807.13. The S&P 500 rose 36.0 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 6,061.21​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 178.6 points, or 0.91%, to 19,809.615 at the opening bell. 

Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in two weeks as supply concerns triggered by the war eased, pulling down U.S. energy stocks in premarket trade. Chevron and Exxon were down 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Defense stocks Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp dipped about 1.6% each.

Trump's call for truce was a sharp turnaround after the U.S. bombed Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend and Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar.

Hours after the ceasefire declaration, however, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iranian missiles were fired in violation of the agreement and he had ordered the military to strike Tehran in response. Iran said it had not violated the ceasefire.

For the moment, optimism around the ceasefire was helping support equities.

The benchmark S&P 500 index remains about 2% below its record level.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony scheduled at 10:00 a.m. ET will likely be parsed for clues regarding the near-term interest rate trajectory, a day after policymaker Michelle Bowman said a cut as soon as July could be a possibility.

Six central bank officials including Fed Board Governor Michael Barr and Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari are also scheduled to speak later in the day.

This week, focus will be on the Commerce Department's final take on first-quarter GDP and its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data.

Consumer confidence data for June is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Megacap and growth stocks were trading higher, with Tesla shares leading gains, up 2.7%. Google-parent Alphabet rose 1.5% while Amazon.com was up 1.8%.

Shares of crypto companies rose after bitcoin hit a one-week high. Coinbase Global was up 3.2% and Strategy advanced 1.8%.

Package delivery firm FedEx was up nearly 1% ahead of quarterly results due after the closing bell.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calming investor nerves after the 12-day conflict hurt global risk assets and fanned inflation concerns.
stocks, iran, israel, ceasefire, defense, energy, oil
373
2025-46-24
Tuesday, 24 June 2025 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved