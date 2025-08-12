Stocks Open Higher as Inflation Remains Unchanged

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Tuesday after data showed inflation rose broadly in line with expectations in July, putting the Federal Reserve on track to lower interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 44050.53. The S&P 500 rose 21.7 points, or 0.34%, to 6395.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 122.0 points, or 0.57%, to 21507.441.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in July, versus the 0.2% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it stood at 2.7%, compared with an estimated 2.8% rise.

This was the same pace as inflation's 2.7% rise in June.

The core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, compared with expectations for a 0.3% advance. Annually, it came in at 3.1%, versus an estimated 3% increase.

There was also some relief that the U.S. and China extended their tariff truce until November 10, staving off triple-digit duties on each other's goods.

The focus is now on the impact of trade uncertainty on inflation, which has complicated the Fed's decision on interest-rate cuts even as U.S. companies look to pass on higher cost to consumers.

The Labor Department's inflation "report will be an important one for the Fed, in part because of the unexpectedly weak jobs report earlier this month," said Jim Reid, global head of macro and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

"A downside surprise in today's CPI print would strengthen rate cut expectations, whereas an in-line or stronger print would require further data to provide clarity on that."

The data will come at a time when there are growing concerns over the quality of economic data, weeks after President Donald Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics following downward revisions to previous months' nonfarm payrolls counts.

Tuesday's data could also test a rally in U.S. stocks that have touched record highs, boosted by better-than-expected earnings from technology majors, a detente between the U.S. and its top trade partners and on expectations of rate cuts.

Markets are monitoring developments around Trump's nominee E.J. Antoni to the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner post and potential candidates for the Fed's top job.

Among single stocks, Intel rose 3.3% in premarket trading as Trump praised CEO Lip-Bu Tan following their meeting on Monday, days after seeking Tan's resignation.

Palo Alto Networks gained 1.8% after brokerage Piper Sandler raised its rating on the cybersecurity stock to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.

Hanesbrands soared 27.3% after a report said Canada's Gildan Activewear is nearing a deal to acquire the U.S. innerwear-maker for about $5 billion, including debt.

U.S.-listed shares of On Holding climbed 10.7% after the sportswear maker raised its annual sales forecast. Earnings reports from Venture Global and Circle Internet are also due before the bell.