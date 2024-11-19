WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stocks | goldman sachs | forecast

Goldman Forecasts S&P Target of 6,500 for 2025-End

Goldman Forecasts S&P Target of 6,500 for 2025-End
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Richard Drew/AP)

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 05:56 AM EST

Goldman Sachs has forecast the S&P 500 index would reach 6,500 by the end of 2025, joining peer Morgan Stanley, on the back of continued growth in the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

The Wall Street brokerage's target implied an upside of 10.3% from the index's last close of 5,893.62.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley also forecast the benchmark index would hit 6,500 by the end of next year. It estimated the recent broadening in U.S. earnings growth would continue in 2025 as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates into next year and as business cycle indicators improve further.

Goldman said the so-called 'Magnificent 7' stocks - Amazon , Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms , Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla collectively will outperform the rest of the 493 companies in the benchmark index next year.

However, the 'Magnificent 7' stocks will outperform by about 7 percentage points only, the slimmest margin in seven years, Goldman said in a note dated Monday.

"Although the 'micro' earnings story supports continued outperformance of the Magnificent 7 stocks, the balance of risk from more “macro” factors such as growth and trade policy lean in favor of the S&P 493 (companies)," the brokerage said.

Goldman estimated corporate earnings to grow 11% and a real U.S. gross domestic product growth of 2.5% in 2025.

The brokerage also warned that risks remain high for the broader U.S. equity market heading into 2025, due to a potential threat from tariffs and higher bond yields.

"At the other end of the distribution, a friendlier mix of fiscal policy or a more dovish Fed present upside risks," Goldman added.

Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election earlier this month has brought into sharp focus his campaign pledge to lower taxes and impose higher tariffs, moves that are expected to spur inflation and reduce the Fed's scope to ease interest rates.

The brokerage also projected earnings-per-share of S&P 500 companies at $268 in 2025.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs has forecast the S&P 500 index would reach 6,500 by the end of 2025, joining peer Morgan Stanley, on the back of continued growth in the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
stocks, goldman sachs, forecast
320
2024-56-19
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 05:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved