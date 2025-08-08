WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stocks | fed | governor | trump

Wall Street Stocks Rise and Hold Onto Weekly Gains

Wall Street Stocks Rise and Hold Onto Weekly Gains
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 7, 2025. (Photo credit: NYSE)

Friday, 08 August 2025 10:25 AM EDT

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its third weekly gain in the last four.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% and sitting just below its record. The benchmark index is on track to recover most of its losses from a slide last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.4%, as of 9:57 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq added 0.6% to the all-time high it set a day earlier.

Gilead Sciences jumped 8.4% for one of the biggest gains on the market. It reported financial results that easily beat analysts' forecasts, while also raising its earnings forecast for the year.

Expedia Group also notched one of the biggest gains, advancing 6.6% after also reporting encouraging financial results.

Technology companies, with their hefty stock values, were doing much of the heavy lifting for the market. Nvidia rose 0.8% and Microsoft rose 0.6%.

The main focus throughout the week has been on President Donald Trump’s trade war and its potential impact on the U.S. economy, as well as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

Trump began imposing higher import taxes on dozens of countries Thursday. The unknown path of the economy amid an unpredictable tariff policy has been the key reason for the Fed to hold its benchmark interest steady.

Treasury yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.28% from 4.25% late Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury which more closely tracks expectations for Fed actions, rose to 3.76% from 3.73% late Thursday.

Asian markets closed mostly lower except in Tokyo, where the Nikkei rose 1.9%. European markets were mixed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its third weekly gain in the last four.
stocks, fed, governor, trump
274
2025-25-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved