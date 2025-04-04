WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stocks | buying | opportunity | dip

Retail Investors Buy Stocks at Largest Level in 10 Years

Retail Investors Buy Stocks at Largest Level in 10 Years

Friday, 04 April 2025 10:54 AM EDT

Retail investors bought $4.7 billion in stocks Thursday, the highest level over the past decade, JPMorgan said in a note Friday.

The historic "buy-to-dip" move by retail investors included names such as Nvidia, Amazon and S&P exchange-traded funds, but they sold Tesla.

Small-cap technology was one of individuals' favorite sector picks amid the meltdown, while institutional investors have increased their bets against the sector.

The S&P 500 plunged 4.9% on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2020. The fall was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new import tariffs, which sparked fears of a global recession.

Retail investors' buying spree on Thursday was in contrast to their behavior during the COVID-inspired selloff in March 2020, JPMorgan said.

JPMorgan said that retail performance on Thursday was in line with the losses posted by S&P 500 index on the day, while individuals' stock portfolios are down 12.9% year-to-date on average, below the index.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Retail investors bought $4.7 billion in stocks Thursday, the highest level over the past decade, JPMorgan said in a note Friday.
stocks, buying, opportunity, dip
155
2025-54-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved