Wall Street's ‌main indexes were mixed at the open Wednesday as investors treaded ‌carefully ahead of ​several Big Tech earnings reports ⁠and a Federal ​Reserve meeting expected to be ⁠the last for Jerome Powell as its ‌Chair.

The Dow ​Jones Industrial Average ‌was down 136.08 points, ‌or 0.28%, a few minutes after the opening to 49,005.85 as of 9:37 a.m. EST. The S&P ⁠500 ‌ticked down by 9.64 points, ⁠or 0.14% to 7,129.16, while ‌the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.36 points, or 0.30%, ‌to ​24,587.57.

Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet are set to report after the closing bell, when investors will gauge how their AI bets are paying off.

The ‌results could shape investor confidence in one of the most resilient pockets of the financial markets, after ​sentiment was slightly dampened following a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI had missed its internal targets for weekly users and revenue, reviving fears about the AI spending spree of tech heavyweights.

"Tech has ⁠had an impressive rebound so far this quarter. The question now is whether mega-cap tech can help push this ​rally to new heights," said Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro.

"Semiconductors have done much of the heavy lifting. There's clearly ⁠powerful momentum behind the group, but even the strongest rallies need time to reset."

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index has gained 41.7% so far this year.

Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft slipped between 0.3% and 0.5% in premarket trading.

POWELL'S CURTAIN CALL?

Investors will also tune ​in to Fed ‌Chair Jerome Powell's final press conference as the head of the U.S. central bank.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis dropped his objection to the Senate confirmation of Kevin Warsh, whom President ‌Donald Trump had nominated to succeed Powell, after the Department of Justice ended an investigation into Powell that Tillis felt was a threat to the Fed's independence.

Traders expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged, but will closely parse Powell's ⁠remarks.

The Fed has said it was monitoring risks ‌tied to the conflict, and with tensions in ⁠the Middle East showing few signs of easing, some investors worry policymakers may have to factor them more heavily into their outlook.

"While Powell's signals may be ⁠taken ⁠with some caution, given that this should be his last press conference, the risks are that he errs on the hawkish side," wrote ING Economics' FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

Iran's ‌latest proposal for ending the two-month war would set aside discussion of its nuclear program until the conflict was concluded and shipping disputes resolved. Trump, however, said he was unhappy with the offer.

Meanwhile, major movers in the premarket session include online brokerage Robinhood Markets, which ‌fell 11.6% after ​missing expectations for first-quarter profit.

SEAGATE LEAPS 16%

Shares of data-storage ‌companies climbed following an upbeat fourth-quarter forecast from Seagate Technology. Seagate jumped 15.9%, while peers Micron Technology, Sandisk and Western Digital gained 4.8%, 6.4%, and 9.7%, respectively.

Coffee giant Starbucks rose 4.3% after raising its annual profit forecast.

Payments-processing firms ​Visa and Mastercard added 5.6% and 2.6%, respectively, after Visa raised its forecast for full-year earnings.

NXP Semiconductors rose 21.2% after it said it expects second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations.