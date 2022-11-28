×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stock futures

Wall St Futures Slip on China COVID Woes; Apple Falls

Wall St Futures Slip on China COVID Woes; Apple Falls
A customer leaves the Apple store at Wuhan International Plaza in Wuhan, China. (Getty Images)

Monday, 28 November 2022 07:18 AM EST

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.

As China's strict policy aimed at stamping out COVID-19 with lockdowns and quarantines has become a lightning rod for frustrations, protests erupted over the weekend as a show of solidarity with rare displays of defiance in China.

Although there were no signs of new protests in Beijing or Shanghai on Monday, the curbs so far have led to concerns over China's economic growth and its trickle-down effect on global companies.

One sign of that was Apple Inc, which fell 1.8% premarket after a media report said the company will see a production shortfall of nearly 6 million iPhone Pro units due to unrest at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant.

Other mega-cap technology and growth stocks like Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Nvidia Crop , Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc fell between 0.7% and 2.2%.

At 6:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.54%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 105.25 points, or 0.89%.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies like Bilibili Inc , Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc and Nio Inc lost between 0.4% and 1.7%.

"The attention to holiday shoppers continues today, albeit online, as Cyber Monday starts. However, street protests against zero-COVID policy in China underline a harsher reality that is undermining market sentiment, at least for now," said Rabobank analysts in a note.

On Friday, the Nasdaq closed lower, weighed down by Apple in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.
stock futures
294
2022-18-28
Monday, 28 November 2022 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved