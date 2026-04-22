Futures Climb After Trump Extends Iran Truce

Wall Street futures rose Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, even as uncertainty remained over whether Tehran and U.S. ally Israel would honor the truce.

U.S. stock futures are pointing higher ahead of the open, with S&P 500 futures up 0.55% at 7,138.75 and Dow futures rising 0.55% to 49,611. Nasdaq futures are leading the gains, climbing 0.69% to 26,818.25 as of 7:59 a.m. EST

The bullish sentiment points to a market desperate for good news, with investors clinging to the view that peak uncertainty has ⁠passed, despite risks that inflation could flare up.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ​hit record highs in recent days even though oil prices remain near the $100-a-barrel mark.

The risk of headline-driven ⁠volatility remains, and any signs of diplomatic efforts being derailed could batter equities.

"The peace process is looking wobbly again as some of the difficult realities of the war come to the fore," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at ‌Capital.com.

"The risk is (that) Iran's domestic political dynamics and strategic tensions between the U.S. and ​Iran -- not to mention Israel -- ‌maintain an inertia towards escalation."

Trump said in a statement on social media the U.S. had agreed to a request by Pakistani mediators "to ‌hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal ... and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

Investors ⁠were also scrutinizing a fresh batch of ‌quarterly reports as the earnings season ⁠gathered pace. A strong run of earnings so far have reassured investors about the health of the U.S. consumer, the growth ⁠engine ⁠of the economy.

S&P 500 EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have risen by 4% since late January, according to data from Goldman ‌Sachs.

GE Vernova advanced 4.7% in premarket trading after the power equipment maker raised its annual revenue forecast. Medical device maker Boston Scientific's shares were flat post results.

United Airlines added 1.6% after reporting first-quarter earnings. Shares of ‌planemaker Boeing, also set ​to report results before market ‌open, rose 1.8%.

EV giant Tesla, chipmaker Texas Instruments and Southwest Airlines will report after market close.

Adobe was 3.6% higher after it unveiled a share repurchase program worth up ​to $25 billion.

Seagate jumped 3.2% after Barclays upgraded the data storage firm's rating to "overweight."

Crypto-related stocks gained, with Coinbase Global and Strategy up 4.1% and 5.6%, respectively.