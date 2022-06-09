×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stitch fix | layoffs | profitability | earnings

Stitch Fix to Cut 15% of Salaried Workers

Stitch Fix to Cut 15% of Salaried Workers
(AP)

Thursday, 09 June 2022 04:34 PM

Stitch Fix Inc. said Thursday it is reducing its workforce by around 15% of salaried positions, as the online personalized styling service firm aims to return to profitability.

Decades-high inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine have pressured Corporate America to consider laying off people or put a freeze on hiring.

The layoff at Stitch Fix accounts for nearly 4% of the roles, or around 330 positions in total, with most of them in its non-technology corporate and styling leadership roles, Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding said.

"(The decision) was one we needed to make to position ourselves for profitable growth ... There will be tough choices along the way, and this is one of those," Spaulding wrote in a message to Stitch Fix employees.

Stitch Fix expects to save $40 million to $60 million in costs in fiscal 2023 from the job cuts and other changes, while incurring charges of around $15 million to $20 million in the fourth quarter.

Shares, which closed more than 10% lower on Thursday, were down nearly 6% in extended trading after Stitch Fix reported revenue for the third quarter below expectations.

Stitch Fix also forecast net revenue between $485 million and $495 million for the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of $495.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Stitch Fix Inc. said Thursday it is reducing its workforce by around 15% of salaried positions, as the online personalized styling service firm aims to return to profitability.
stitch fix, layoffs, profitability, earnings
216
2022-34-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved