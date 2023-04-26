Stellantis Offers Voluntary Exit Packages to 33,500

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Wednesday it is offering voluntary exit packages to 33,500 U.S. employees as it looks to streamline operations.

The offers cover 31,000 hourly workers and about 2,500 salaried workers. Stellantis did not say how many total jobs it is looking to eliminate. It is also offering some employees in Canada voluntary exit packages.

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart told employees a review of its operations "has made it clear that we must become more efficient."