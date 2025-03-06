Stellantis Pledges More American Cars

Automaker Stellantis said Thursday it shared U.S. President Donald Trump's goal of building more cars in the United States, as it thanked him for granting a one-month exemption from tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The White House on Wednesday said Trump would exempt automakers from his punishing 25% tariffs on the two countries for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules.

"We share the President's objective to build more American cars and create lasting American jobs. We look forward to working with him and his team," Stellantis said in a statement.

The company, which at the start of Trump's presidency had announced investments at its U.S. operations, said in a note it strongly supported "his determination to enable the American automotive sector to thrive."

On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers also praised Trump's tariffs with the aim of attracting manufacturing back to the U.S. and creating more American jobs.

So-called “free trade” of the last 40 years has destroyed “good blue-collar jobs in America” as U.S. corporations steadily moved production overseas,” the union said in a statement.

“The UAW is in active negotiations with the Trump administration about their plans to end the free trade disaster,” the UAW said. “We want to see serious action that will incentivize companies to reinvest in America and stop cheating the American worker, the American consumer, and the American taxpayer.”