×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stellantis | tesla ev charging network

Stellantis Evaluating Tesla's Charging Standard

Stellantis Evaluating Tesla's Charging Standard
(AP)

Tuesday, 13 June 2023 03:47 PM EDT

Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. said they were adopting it.

"At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters, referring to Tesla's charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," it said.

General Motors said last week it would join Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is set to dominate about 60% of the U.S. EV market with the partnerships.

A flurry of electric vehicle charging equipment makers subsequently said that they will offer chargers with Tesla's connector, adding momentum to the NACS in a charging standard war.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. said they were adopting it.
stellantis, tesla ev charging network
158
2023-47-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 03:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved