Stellantis Evaluating Tesla's Charging Standard

Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. said they were adopting it.

"At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters, referring to Tesla's charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," it said.

General Motors said last week it would join Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is set to dominate about 60% of the U.S. EV market with the partnerships.

A flurry of electric vehicle charging equipment makers subsequently said that they will offer chargers with Tesla's connector, adding momentum to the NACS in a charging standard war.