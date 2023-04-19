×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stellantis ram 1500 recall

Stellantis Recalls 131,700 Ram Trucks

Stellantis Recalls 131,700 Ram Trucks
Stellantis Ram 1500 (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 08:39 AM EDT

Stellantis will recall 131,700 Ram 1500 pickup trucks manufactured in 2021 due to a powertrain software issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website showed Wednesday.

The issue may cause the pickup trucks with 5.7L eTorque engines to stall due to an incorrect fuel mixture condition, according to the NHTSA.

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software on the impacted vehicles for free, according to the NHTSA.

Stellantis in February recalled 340,000 diesel Ram trucks to replace an electrical connector after reports of six fires.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Stellantis will recall 131,700 Ram 1500 pickup trucks manufactured in 2021 due to a powertrain software issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website showed Wednesday.
stellantis ram 1500 recall
98
2023-39-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved