stellantis | chrysler | pacifica | recall

Stellantis Recalls 24,000 Minivans for Fire Risks, Urges Owners to Park Outside

A 2024 Chrysler Pacifica at a dealership (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:01 PM EDT

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Thursday it is recalling about 24,000 plug-in hybrid minivans worldwide because of fire risks and urging owners to park outside and away from structures pending recall repairs.

Stellantis said the recall of 2017 through 2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids includes about 19,500 vehicles in the United States. The company is aware of seven incidents that occurred when the vehicles were turned off and some occurred while recharging, as well as four customers who reported symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation.

Stellantis said the events are linked to a rare abnormality in individual cells of the model’s high-voltage battery pack. Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted and the company said owners are advised to refrain from recharging.

The company is working on a software update designed to detect the abnormality and if found, dealers will replace the vehicle’s high-voltage battery.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

