×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stellantis | chrysler | layoff

Chrysler Parent Stellantis Laying Off 400 U.S Workers

Chrysler Parent Stellantis Laying Off 400 U.S Workers
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich. (Paul Sancya/Getty Images/2023 file photo)

Friday, 22 March 2024 12:29 PM EDT

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will lay off about 400 U.S. workers as it works to cut costs, boost efficiency and ramp up electric vehicle production plans.

The Italian-American automaker company said it is reducing its engineering/technology and software organizations by about 400 U.S. jobs effective March 31, which represents 2% of those jobs worldwide. Last year, Stellantis twice offered groups of U.S. workers buyouts, including giving 6,400 U.S. salaried employees a financial incentive to depart in November.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will lay off about 400 U.S. workers as it works to cut costs, boost efficiency and ramp up electric vehicle production plans.The Italian-American automaker company said it is reducing its engineering/technology and software...
stellantis, chrysler, layoff
78
2024-29-22
Friday, 22 March 2024 12:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved