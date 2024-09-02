WATCH TV LIVE

Starlink to Brazil: We Won't Comply With X Suspension

(Jaap Arriens/AP)

Monday, 02 September 2024 01:55 PM EDT

Elon Musk-controlled satellite internet provider Starlink has told Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel it will not comply with a court order to block social media platform X in the country until its local accounts are unfrozen.

Anatel confirmed the information to Reuters on Monday after its head Carlos Baigorri told Globo TV it had received a note from Starlink, which has more than 200,000 customers in Brazil, and passed it onto Brazil's top court.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last week ordered all telecom providers in the country to shut down X, which is also owned by billionaire Musk, for lacking a legal representative in Brazil.

The move also led to the freezing of Starlink's bank accounts in Brazil. Starlink is a unit of Musk-led rocket company SpaceX. The billionaire responded to the account block by calling Moraes a "dictator."

The decision to freeze Starlink's accounts stems from a separate dispute over unpaid fines X was ordered to pay due to its failure to turn over some documents.

The Supreme Court did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, a five-member panel of the court is set to decide whether to uphold Moraes' ruling.

Law experts consulted by Reuters have said they believe the panel will likely confirm Moraes' ruling.

