US Will Not Reinstate $900M SpaceX Starlink Subsidy

US Will Not Reinstate $900M SpaceX Starlink Subsidy
(AP)

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 05:12 PM EST

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission Tuesday reaffirmed its 2022 decision to deny SpaceX satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.

The FCC said the decision was based on Starlink's failure to meet basic program requirements and that Starlink could not demonstrate it could deliver promised service.

"The FCC followed a careful legal, technical and policy review to determine that this applicant had failed to meet its burden," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said.

2023-12-12
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 05:12 PM
