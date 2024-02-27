×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starbucks | union

Starbucks, US Union Agree to Bargaining 'Framework'

Starbucks, US Union Agree to Bargaining 'Framework'
(AP)

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 05:08 PM EST

Starbucks and a union seeking to organize the coffee chain's U.S. workforce said Tuesday they have agreed to create a "framework" to guide organizing and collective bargaining and potentially settle scores of pending legal disputes.

In a joint announcement, Starbucks and Workers United said that during talks last week to settle an ongoing court case, "a constructive path forward emerged" on the future of the nationwide labor campaign that began in 2021 and has led workers to unionize at nearly 400 of the company's 9,000 U.S. stores.

According to the announcement, Starbucks and the union agreed to begin discussions on a "foundational framework" that includes a fair process for workers to organize and a process to achieve collective bargaining agreements on a store-by-store basis.

Starbucks said that "as a sign of good faith," it has agreed to provide workers at unionized stores with benefits that were granted to non-union workers in 2022, including the ability to receive customer tips from credit card transactions.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Starbucks and a union seeking to organize the coffee chain's U.S. workforce said Tuesday they have agreed to create a "framework" to guide organizing and collective bargaining and potentially settle scores of pending legal disputes.
starbucks, union
163
2024-08-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved