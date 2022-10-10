×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starbucks union

Starbucks Sends Dates, Locations for Union Bargaining Sessions

Starbucks Sends Dates, Locations for Union Bargaining Sessions
(AP)

Monday, 10 October 2022 05:06 PM EDT

Starbucks Corp. said on Monday it has sent dates and locations covering 79 stores for contract bargaining sessions to Workers United, the union which represents employees of the world's largest coffee chain at about 200 cafes.

Workers United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The union had previously said employees at some stores have waited over five months to start discussions on issues including worker safety and discrimination at the workplace.

Starbucks has come under pressure over the past year, with workers in at least 240 company-owned stores in the United States unionizing and pushing for higher wages and better employee benefits.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Starbucks Corp. said on Monday it has sent dates and locations covering 79 stores for contract bargaining sessions to Workers United, the union which represents employees of the world's largest coffee chain at about 200 cafes.
starbucks union
106
2022-06-10
Monday, 10 October 2022 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved