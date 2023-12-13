×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starbucks | union | busting | inquiry

Starbucks Did Not Use 'Anti-Union Playbook': Labor Expert

Starbucks Did Not Use 'Anti-Union Playbook': Labor Expert
(AP)

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:37 AM EST

Starbucks did not engage in any anti-union practices during its contract negotiations with union employees at its U.S. stores, a report based on a third-party inquiry showed Wednesday.

The coffee chain appointed labor relations expert Thomas Mackall in March on a request by shareholders to look into its labor practices following complaints to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) by some employees and labor groups.

They had accused Starbucks of engaging in "union-busting" activities when workers sought better wages, staffing and schedules.

The inquiry conducted from July to September called on Starbucks to improve the way it engages with unionization and revise its Global Human Rights Statement, but said there were no sign that it interfered with the freedom of employees to unionize.

"The assessment was direct and clear that while Starbucks has had no intention to deviate from the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, there are things the company can, and should, do to improve its stated commitments," said Mellody Hobson, independent chair of Starbucks.

The NLRB and the union did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Starbucks last week reached out to the union representing more than 9,000 of its employees at about 360 of its U.S. stores, where the company proposed to resume with a set of representative stores in January.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Starbucks did not engage in any anti-union practices during its contract negotiations with union employees at its U.S. stores, a report based on a third-party inquiry showed Wednesday.
starbucks, union, busting, inquiry
222
2023-37-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved