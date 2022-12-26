4 Blue-Chip Stocks on Sale Right Now

Starbucks, Target, Walt Disney and Microsoft—four stocks that have been hammered in 2022—are nevertheless companies that are set up to perform well and may be buying opportunities in 2023, TheStreet.com reports.



Retirement savers and other buy-and-hold investors might find these stocks appealing in 2023 for these reasons.



1.) Starbucks (SBUX) may see some customers leave should a recession materialize in the coming year. But some people may view a fancy coffee as an affordable luxury. Starbucks stock was down nearly 16% year-over-year as of Dec. 23, primarily on inflation and recession concerns.



The international coffee chain is currently working to make customer service more efficient and is cutting costs.



2.) Target (TGT) declined by nearly 22% in 2022 as its margins got squeezed and it found itself, like many other big box retailers, with excessive inventory that it had to mark down.



Consider, though, those discounts have helped boost its foot traffic and expand its loyal customer base.



3.) Walt Disney (DIS) is down 43% in the past year over its movie and streaming businesses, the departure of CEO Bob Chapek and political tension with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.



As TheStreet.com puts it, Disney remains a strong provider of kids’ entertainment: “Disney has better intellectual property than any three, and maybe all of its rivals put together.”



4.) Microsoft (MSFT) remains the world’s dominating business software and cloud services provider. While the government is challenging its planned purchase of Activision Blizzard, as TSC puts it, “businesses won’t be dropping the Office suite because of tough economic times. The reality is that Microsoft sells/licenses products that are deeply rooted into companies’ ecosystems.



“Cutting back or getting rid of them is basically impossible in the short-term, which makes Microsoft essentially recession-proof.”





