Tags: starbucks | pride | lgbtq | union | strike

Starbucks to Clarify Decor Rules After Pride Clash

Starbucks to Clarify Decor Rules After Pride Clash
People with the Pride Alliance Network, sponsored by Starbucks, march for the11th annual Pride Parade on April 7, 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 08:10 AM EDT

Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing an internal memo shared with employees.

Starbucks store leaders can decorate stores for heritage months such as Pride in line with safety standards, the company's North America President Sara Trilling said in the memo, according to the report.

The report comes after the union representing the coffee chain's baristas alleged that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

More than 3,000 workers at over 150 Starbucks stores in the United States will walk off the job, the union said Friday.

Starbucks also filed complaints against the union with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging that the union "engaged in a smear campaign that includes deliberate misrepresentations" about the company's benefits for LGBTQ workers, the report said.

Starbucks, NLRB and the union did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Several U.S. retail brands have faced backlash from conservatives over the display of LGBTQ+ merchandise, as well as criticism from gay rights groups for insufficient support for the community.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

