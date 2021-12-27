×
Starboard Acquires Stake Worth $800 Mln in GoDaddy - WSJ

Monday, 27 December 2021 07:35 AM

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about $800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 2.6% in premarket market trading.

According to the report, Starboard plans to push the company to improve its performance.

Arizona-based GoDaddy has seen a surge in online traffic as several businesses increasingly shifted to digital operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starboard Value and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

