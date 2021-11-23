×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Spotify | Netflix

Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Attract Fans

Spotify
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:28 AM

Music streaming platform Spotify Technology said Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc's shows.

The Netflix Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, will contain playlists from hit shows such as "Money Heist" and "Bridgerton," as well as the official soundtrack from shows such as "Squid Game." It can be accessed by both free and premium listeners.

The hub would also contain Netflix-tied podcasts including "Okay," "Netflix Is A Daily Joke" and "The Crown: The Official Podcast," the Swedish company said in a blog post.

Head-to-Head With Apple & Amazon

Spotify, which saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter, has benefited from the pandemic as people turned to its music platform to stay entertained.

But with growing competition from Apple Music and Amazon Music, Spotify is looking at introducing new features to attract more subscribers. Earlier in 2019, it had also collaborated with Disney to create the Disney Hub.

Spotify said subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India will have access to the hub.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Music streaming platform Spotify Technology said Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc's shows.
Spotify, Netflix
193
2021-28-23
Tuesday, 23 November 2021 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved