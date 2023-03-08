×
Spotify Listeners Cross Half a Billion Mark

(AP)

Wednesday, 08 March 2023 02:02 PM EST

Spotify Technology SA said Wednesday it would roll out new features like smart shuffle and previews of podcasts and music playlists on its audio streaming platform, as it crossed 500 million in monthly active listeners.

The Swedish company, which has invested heavily in building up its podcast and audiobooks business in recent years in a bid to attract users and advertisers, announced the "new re-imagined user interface" at its Stream On event.

Earlier this year, Spotify said it would tighten spending and work to become efficient given the tough macroeconomic backdrop and projected the number of listeners would reach 500 million in the current quarter.

Features like autoplay for podcasts, personalized visual and audio previews of podcast episodes and audiobooks or music playlists, and new feeds for discovery will be rolled out in waves starting Wednesday, Spotify said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 08 March 2023 02:02 PM
