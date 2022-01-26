×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | sports betting | arizona

Arizona Quickest State to Hit $1B Sports Wagering Mark

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 04:45 PM

Arizona generated $1.2 billion from sports wagers in its first three months, making it the quickest state to reach the $1 billion mark in history.

Arizona launched in early September.

"The timing of Arizona's launch could not have been better for sportsbooks," PlayAZ.com C.J. Pierre said. "The early launchers caught the vast majority of the football season and they were in position to catch the early excitement created by the (Phoenix) Suns' hot start."

Arizona broke nearly every other U.S. revenue record as well, though it might not have those records for long - New York state launched earlier this month.

Arizona recorded $121.2 million in gross revenue, also the most of any state in its first three months.

