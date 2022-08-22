Forbes: Cowboys Reach $8B in Value, Highest in Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are worth $8 billion, according to Forbes' 25th Annual NFL Team Valuations released Monday.

This is the 14th straight year the team has topped the list, and it is worth more than any other sports franchise, Forbes said. The Cowboys' value jumped 23 percent from last year.

The New England Patriots followed with a value of $6.4 billion, and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams reached $6.2 billion.

The Rams' opponent in Super Bowl LVI in February, the Cincinnati Bengals, had the lowest value of the 32 NFL teams at $3 billion.

Dallas also was the first team to bring in more than $1 billion in annual revenues, thanks to a variety of high-earning sponsorship deals, Forbes reported

Overall, the average NFL team is worth $4.47 billion, up 28 percent from the 2021 rankings.

"The sale of the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion helped push up the value of all NFL teams," said Mike Ozanian, assistant managing editor at Forbes in a news release.

Walmart heir Rob Walton and his partnership group completed the purchase of the Broncos earlier this month.

The full list of NFL team valuations:

Dallas Cowboys, $8 billion

New England Patriots, $6.4 billion

Los Angeles Rams, $6.2 billion

New York Giants, $6 billion

Chicago Bears, $5.8 billion

Washington Commanders, $5.6 billion

New York Jets, $5.4 billion

San Francisco 49ers, $5.2 billion

Las Vegas Raiders, $5.1 billion

Philadelphia Eagles, $4.9 billion

Houston Texans, $4.7 billion

Denver Broncos, $4.65 billion

Miami Dolphins, $4.6 billion

Seattle Seahawks, $4.5 billion

Green Bay Packers, $4.25 billion

Atlanta Falcons, $4 billion

Pittsburgh Steelers, $3.975 billion

Minnesota Vikings, $3.925 billion

Baltimore Ravens, $3.9 billion

Los Angeles Chargers, $3.875 billion

Cleveland Browns, $3.85 billion

Indianapolis Colts, $3.8 billion

Kansas City Chiefs, $3.7 billion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.675 billion

Carolina Panthers, $3.6 billion

New Orleans Saints, $3.575 billion

Tennessee Titans, $3.5 billion

Jacksonville Jaguars, $3.475 billion

Buffalo Bills, $3.4 billion

Arizona Cardinals, $3.27 billion

Detroit Lions, $3.05 billion

Cincinnati Bengals, $3 billion

