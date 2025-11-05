WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: spirit | layoffs | turnaround

Spirit Airlines to Cut 150 Jobs in Turnaround Effort

(AP)

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 12:18 PM EST

Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it would cut about 150 salaried roles, and discontinue service at five airports, including Milwaukee and Phoenix, by January as the low-cost carrier aims to turn itself around.

The carrier said last month it would furlough 365 pilots and downgrade the status of up to 170 pilots in the first quarter of 2026, as part of its restructuring efforts.

Spirit estimated to incur losses of $804 million in 2025. It said its transformation plan to return to profitability in 2027 requires it to reduce its network in 2026.

Meanwhile, other U.S. carriers have been rushing to cash in on Spirit's routes in their core regions.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
spirit, layoffs, turnaround
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

