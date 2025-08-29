Spirit Airlines Prepares for 2nd Bankruptcy Filing

Spirit Airlines is preparing to file for bankruptcy for the second time as dwindling cash and mounting losses derailed its turnaround efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The airline was forced to raise going-concern doubts earlier this month.

The Florida-based airline first sought bankruptcy protection last November after years of losses, failed merger bids and mounting debt, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to do so since 2011.