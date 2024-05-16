WATCH TV LIVE

Boeing Supplier Spirit AeroSystems to Lay Off 500

(Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP)

Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:01 PM EDT

Spirit AeroSystems is laying off several hundred members of its workforce in Wichita, Kan., according to an internal memo, as the company deals with high debt and slowed production at Boeing, its key customer.

“The recent slowdown in the delivery rate on commercial programs compels a reduction to our workforce in Wichita,” spokesman Joe Buccino said. “In the coming weeks, we will inform affected employees. We are committed to implementing this transition in as compassionate a manner as possible.”

The memo, first reported by Wichita-based KSN, said about 400 employees would be affected. Buccino did not confirm that figure to Reuters. Spirit had already started to limit overtime and hiring as production declines due to lower output of 737 MAX jets following a January mid-air blowout on a Boeing plane.

Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:01 PM
