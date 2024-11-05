WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: spirit aero | earnings | boeing

Spirit Aero Raises Doubts Over Its Future

Spirit Aero Raises Doubts Over Its Future
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:11 PM EST

Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to U.S. planemaker Boeing, warned Tuesday there was "substantial doubt" the company would be able to continue as a going concern. Last month, Spirit Aero said it was burning through dwindling cash reserves, as a strike by Boeing's U.S. factory workers hammered the Wichita, Kansas-based supplier that produces the fuselage for the planemaker’s strongest-selling 737 MAX jet.

Spirit's cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $218 million, according to an October filing.

The latest disclosure on Tuesday comes as Boeing is seeking to revive production of its 737 MAX after the weeks-long strike ended on Monday night. The strike by more than 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers halted output of most of Boeing's commercial jet models including the 737.

“We retain a range of options and levers to address our financial and spacing constraints and are working with our customers on these matters," said Joe Buccino, spokesperson for Spirit Aero, which is a critical supplier to Boeing and rival Airbus.

Boeing declined to comment.

The company raised more than $24 billion last month.

Spirit Aero said in October it had drawn down an entire $350-million bridge loan set up when Boeing agreed to acquire the supplier in June, confirming an earlier report from Reuters. Spirit Aero has previously disclosed it used up a $425-million customer advance from Boeing.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to U.S. planemaker Boeing, warned Tuesday there was "substantial doubt" the company would be able to continue as a going concern.
spirit aero, earnings, boeing
228
2024-11-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved