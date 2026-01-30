SpaceX Explores Merger With Tesla or xAI

Elon Musk is exploring a bold reshaping of his business empire — one that could bring SpaceX together with either Tesla or his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, Bloomberg reports.

The talks are preliminary, but they reflect growing interest among some investors in combining Musk’s most ambitious companies into a single, tightly integrated force spanning space, AI, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

One option under consideration would link SpaceX with Tesla, while another would pair the rocket maker with xAI ahead of a potential public offering.

Insiders stress that Musk could ultimately keep the companies separate. Representatives for Musk, SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI declined to comment.

Any transaction of this scale would likely draw attention from major infrastructure funds and sovereign wealth investors, particularly in the Middle East, and could require significant new financing, sources said.

The strategic logic is clear: Musk has increasingly described a future where SpaceX deploys orbital data centers capable of handling massive AI workloads.

A combination with xAI could supercharge that vision by marrying space-based computing with next-generation artificial intelligence.

Tesla, meanwhile, brings its own advantages.

The company’s energy storage technology could support solar-powered systems in orbit, while its Optimus humanoid robots may one day hitch rides aboard SpaceX’s Starship rockets — not just to the Moon, but potentially to Mars.

Hints of behind-the-scenes movement have already surfaced.

Earlier this month, new legal entities with “merger sub” in their names were formed in Nevada, listing SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen as an officer.

News of the talks lifted Tesla shares in after-hours trading, reversing losses from earlier in the day. SpaceX, which is widely expected to pursue a blockbuster IPO as early as this year, has been valued privately at roughly $1.5 trillion.

Musk has told employees that taking SpaceX public could help fund an aggressive expansion of Starship launches — and even lay the groundwork for a permanent lunar presence.

Whether through a merger or continued collaboration, one thing is clear: Musk is thinking bigger than ever, and the lines between his companies may soon matter far less than his vision of tying them together.