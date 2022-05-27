Tags: | | | |

Musk: SpaceX to Accept Dogecoin for Merch Soon (Getty Images)





SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet subscriptions might follow Tesla and SpaceX merchandise, Musk added. So



SpaceX began accepting dogecoin last May for a forthcoming lunar mission called "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon." Then, in January, Tesla began accepting Dogecoin for its $2,300 electric car for kids, called the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.



Musk's backing of dogecoin has put it the mainstream for cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts.



Dogecoin was trading 4% higher Friday after Elon Musk tweeted, "Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too."SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet subscriptions might follow Tesla and SpaceX merchandise, Musk added. So reports the New York Post SpaceX began accepting dogecoin last May for a forthcoming lunar mission called "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon." Then, in January, Tesla began accepting Dogecoin for its $2,300 electric car for kids, called the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.Musk's backing of dogecoin has put it the mainstream for cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts. © 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.



StreetTalk

Dogecoin was trading 4% higher Friday after Elon Musk tweeted, "Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too."

spacex, tesla, elon musk, dogecoin, lunar mission

92

Friday, 27 May 2022 02:50 PM

2022-50-27

Friday, 27 May 2022 02:50 PM