Musk: SpaceX to Accept Dogecoin for Merch Soon

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 02:50 PM

Dogecoin was trading 4% higher Friday after Elon Musk tweeted, "Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too."

SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet subscriptions might follow Tesla and SpaceX merchandise, Musk added. So reports the New York Post.

SpaceX began accepting dogecoin last May for a forthcoming lunar mission called "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon." Then, in January, Tesla began accepting Dogecoin for its $2,300 electric car for kids, called the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.

Musk's backing of dogecoin has put it the mainstream for cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts.

 

