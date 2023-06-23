×
SpaceX Tender Offer Values Company at $150 Billion

Friday, 23 June 2023 03:19 PM EDT

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

