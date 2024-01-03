SpaceX Launches 1st Direct-to-Cell Satellites

T-Mobile US said Wednesday SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

The U.S wireless carrier will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies had announced in August 2022.

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, Canada's Rogers will collaborate with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.