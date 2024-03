Tags: | |

Spacex Loses Starship at End of Third Test Flight SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for its third test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, March 14, 2024. (Eric Gay/AP)

SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



