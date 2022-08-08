Nuclear-Powered 'Flying Hotel' Stuns

Is it a bird, is it a plane? It’s…a nuclear powered "sky hotel."



A recent CGI video uploaded to YouTube by animator Hashem Al-Ghaili stunned viewers with a depiction of a giant jet “that looks somewhere between a mega-cruise-ship and a space station floating above the clouds,” The Independent writes.

Al-Ghaili’s idea of a giant space hotel, called SkyCruise, is undoubtedly futuristic and unfeasible now, primarily because of the technological development required, but the video states that because of nuclear energy, “the hotel never runs out of fuel and can remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground.”

The proposed giant aircraft, which would easily dwarf even the world’s largest jumbo jets, is designed to fly 24/7, with 20 engines powered by nuclear fusion reactors, have historic in-flight repairs, and be “fully autonomous.” Artificial intelligence will pilot the behemoth.



Al-Ghaili’s video proposal for SkyCruise also include the ability to carry 5,000 passengers, stay airborne for months at a time, have restaurants and a huge shopping mall, a swimming pool, gyms, and movie theaters, The New York Post reports.

Though the conceptualizer for the project, Al-Ghaili, does not foresee it becoming a reality until 2040, some do not want the plan to move forward at all, as many who watched the video dismiss SkyCruise as a disaster in waiting.



“Great idea putting a nuclear reactor in something that could malfunction and fall out of the sky,” said one commentator. Another poked fun at the vessel as another version of the Titanic, opining, “What if we combined the Titanic with the Hindenburg and then put a nuclear reactor in it?”