Space Hotel Scheduled to Open in 2025

Maybe you’ve heard of Finland’s famous igloo hotel, or the awe-inspiring underwater hotels in the Maldives. Now, a hotel scheduled to open in 2025 plans to be literally out of this world.

A hotel in space, named Pioneer Station, is planning on opening three years from now, to accommodate a mere 28 people. In 2029, Orbital Assembly, the space construction company building the hotel, plans to open a second space hotel to accommodate 400, called Voyager Station. Plans for the hotels are futuristic, “consisting of seven modules, connected by elevator shafts that make up a rotating wheel orbiting the Earth,” CNN reports.



Bezos, Branson, Musk Take the Lead

Once dismissed as pure fantasy, the plans for a space hotel signify space tourism and adventurism are more feasible than ever before, with three notable pioneers leading the way.

Richard Branson’s VirginGalactic, operating since 2004, remains a key player at the cutting edge of space tourism.

Through Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, 90-year-old actor William Shatner made headlines floating in space last October.

Finally, SpaceX helped send a retired astronaut and three private citizens to the International Space Station in early April, with a ticket price of $55 million each. Since then, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that “almost anyone” will soon be able to travel into space at a hypothetical ticket price of $100,000 to Mars. “Almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000,” Musk told TED Conferences.

Safety, Cost Concerns

The roadblocks, however, to a fully operational space hotel are many, and despite space travel hype, many difficulties remain.

Space tourism is in its infancy, and like most burgeoning industries, questions over safety, cost, and accessibility loom.

In regard to cost, tickets on a future 90-minute VirginGalactic spaceflight were released to the public in February, and cost a total of $450,000, per USA Today.

In addition to sky-high costs, former NASA astronaut Jeffrey A. Hoffman, now working at MIT’s Department of Aeronautics, told CNN Travel a primary difficulty to space tourism continues to be safety.

Orbital Assembly’s chief Tim Alatorre concurs that expenses are a concern, should space travel go mainstream, along with radiation exposure and artificial gravity.



'It Is Going to Happen'

Alatorre maintains the process is slow, but steady: “For people who are naysayers or doubters, what I’ve always said is, 'Give us time. It is going to happen.' It doesn’t happen overnight. And we’ll show you what we’re doing as we go along, and then you can make your judgment.”