WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: space | force | agency | 72 staellites | 3.5 billion

Space Development Agency Orders 72 Satellites for $3.5B

Space Development Agency Orders 72 Satellites for $3.5B
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 19 December 2025 02:25 PM EST

The Space Development Agency, part of the ⁠U.S. Space Force, said Friday it has reached agreements with four defense suppliers to build 72 satellites, worth about $3.5 billion collectively.

The ‍agency said Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, ‍Northrop Grumman, and Rocket Lab USA have signed fixed-priced contracts for 18 ⁠space vehicles each.

The infrared satellites, which will be used for missile warning, tracking and defense ​systems, are expected to be launched into low-earth orbit in 2029.

"The addition of these satellites will ‍achieve near-continuous global coverage for missile warning and tracking, along ⁠with payloads capable of generating fire control quality tracks for missile defense," said the agency's Acting Director Gurpartap Sandhoo.

These satellites belong to Tranche-3 ⁠and support the ​space agency's objective of ⁠launching a new tranche every two years to refresh ‍its satellite architecture with updated technology.

In September, the first ‌Tranche-1 space vehicle, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

The ⁠agency ​plans to include ‍a total of 154 operational space vehicles in Tranche-1, which will be ready ‍for initial warfighting capability in 2027.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Space Development Agency, part of the ⁠U.S. Space Force, said Friday it has reached agreements with four defense suppliers to build 72 satellites, worth about $3.5 billion collectively.
space, force, agency, 72 staellites, 3.5 billion
181
2025-25-19
Friday, 19 December 2025 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved